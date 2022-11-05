Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G To Receive Stable Color OS 13 On Nov 8; More Phones To Get ColorOS 13 Beta

ColorOS 13 Beta, based on Android 13, will be coming to more Oppo phones soon. ColorOS is Oppo’s Android-based OS for its smartphones.

The BBK-owned brand claims that ColorOS 13 features customizable UI, Aquamorphic design, Dynamic Computing Engine, Eco-Friendly Always-On Display, and a slew of security features to allow for a refined user experience.

The Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, and F19 Pro+ smartphones will be able to update to the ColorOS 13 Beta Version starting on November 9; the A74 5G handset will be able to do so starting on November 18.

Oppo has already launched the ColorOS 13 Beta on Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, F21 Pro 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Reno6 5G, F21 Pro, K10 5G, K10, A96 and A76 handsets.

ColorOS 13 Official Version update

Reno8 Pro 5G users will be able to update to ColorOS 13 Official Version starting on November 8; however, Reno8 5G and K10 5G users will have to wait until November 18 to do so.

