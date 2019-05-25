Oppo, Samsung and Apple are the Preferred Smartphone Brands of Young Buyers: Report

Gen Z users are looking for smartphones that deliver superior consumer experience with premium tech innovations at entry-level prices, and OPPO, Samsung and Apple are the top three brands that find favour with consumers, a new survey said on Friday.At least 78 per cent Gen Z consumers see smartphones as a symbol of their lifestyle while 75 per cent feel the devices make them feel powerful in life whereas 72 per cent said they offer them "superior experience through the latest tech innovations", CyberMedia Research (CMR) has said. The survey was conducted on smartphone consumers in the premium smartphone segment (from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000)."Smartphone brands that provide a compelling consumer experience, backed by industry-leading innovations, and a premium experience at good price-points, will find favour with demanding consumers. The Gen Z clearly identifies with OPPO as an innovation trailblazer whether it be in camera or battery charging," Prabhu Ram, head of Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.The survey said that smartphone upgrades are driving the market, with 55 per cent of the consumers indicating that they upgrade their smartphone every year. However, few consumers are looking to replace their existing brands because of recurring problems.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)