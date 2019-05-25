English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo, Samsung and Apple are the Preferred Smartphone Brands of Young Buyers: Report
The CyberMedia Report, based on a survey among customers who spend between Rs 25,000-50,000 on a smartphone, claims that Oppo has a positive reputation among the youngest buyers.
The CyberMedia Report, based on a survey among customers who spend between Rs 25,000-50,000 on a smartphone, claims that Oppo has a positive reputation among the youngest buyers.
Gen Z users are looking for smartphones that deliver superior consumer experience with premium tech innovations at entry-level prices, and OPPO, Samsung and Apple are the top three brands that find favour with consumers, a new survey said on Friday.
At least 78 per cent Gen Z consumers see smartphones as a symbol of their lifestyle while 75 per cent feel the devices make them feel powerful in life whereas 72 per cent said they offer them "superior experience through the latest tech innovations", CyberMedia Research (CMR) has said. The survey was conducted on smartphone consumers in the premium smartphone segment (from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000).
"Smartphone brands that provide a compelling consumer experience, backed by industry-leading innovations, and a premium experience at good price-points, will find favour with demanding consumers. The Gen Z clearly identifies with OPPO as an innovation trailblazer whether it be in camera or battery charging," Prabhu Ram, head of Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.
The survey said that smartphone upgrades are driving the market, with 55 per cent of the consumers indicating that they upgrade their smartphone every year. However, few consumers are looking to replace their existing brands because of recurring problems.
