Oppo Showcases Slide Phone and Music Links Concept Designs In Partnership With Japanese Design Firm Nendo

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has showcased a couple of new concept designs in partnership with Japanese design studio Nendo at the fourth edition of the China International Industrial Design Expo (CIIDE). The company has shown off a 'slide phone' and a 'music link' concept devices, where the 'slide phone' has three foldable screens that let you use the phone in multiple form factors, depending on what you want to do. The 'music link' is centered around a truly wireless earphone, which can function differently based on the accessory you pair it with.

Oppo shared the concepts in a press release and in a series of tweets. The 'slide phone' concept is designed with three foldable screens that are attached by hinges folding over in the same direction. Oppo says that the concept behind this "slide phone" comes from the ever increasing smartphone sizes in order to let users enjoy improved functionality. The 'slide phone' provides users with the flexibility to change the form of the phone as needed. When fully folded, the 'slide phone' is shown to be roughly the same size as that of a credit card. The concept design shows at least seven different form factors that the 'slide phone' can achieve from its unique triple-hinge design with three foldable screens. A video shared by Oppo shows that the first unfold is expected to reveal 40mm of the display for tasks like checking notifications, call history, or accessing the music player controls. Unfolding it the second time is expected to reveal 80mm of the display for taking selfies. The third unfold reveals the entire screen, that is ideal for gaming, multi-tasking, or watching videos. Further, there is also a stylus inserted into the phone that allows users to expand their productivity by using the phone for complex tasks or work. The design hinted in the renders released by Oppo show a tall and slim design when the 'slide phone' is completely unfolded.

On the other hand, the 'music-link' is a collection of devices that revolve around a pair of truly wireless earphones, which can function differently based on the accessory you pair it with. The truly wireless earphones designed by Oppo in partnership with Nendo can be clipped together to form an ellipse. In this form, users can carry them as a necklace or simply in their pockets. There's a provision of plugging in a neck strap, thereby making them neckband-based wireless earphones. Further, the earphones can be placed around a small display to act as a smartwatch (powered by the earphones). The earphones are placed on either sides of their charging case, so as to save the space that is taken up by the lid usually. Further, they can be docked on top of a wireless speaker, not only for charging but to also switch the playback from the earphones to the speaker. The earphones can also be be charged via various accessories, Oppo showcased in a video as well.

It is not known if any of the two products will make it to production or when. The latest concepts add to the Oppo X 2021 smartphone that the company showed off at its Inno Day 2020 keynote conference. The Oppo X 2021 was shown to have an extending display that rolls out and rolls in from on side.