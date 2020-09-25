Oppo Smart TV is Launching Next Month, to Feature 55-inch and 65-inch Screen Sizes

Oppo has announced that it will launch its Smart TV, unimaginatively named Oppo Smart TV, in October. The company shared the announcement at its annual Oppo Developer Conference (ODC) 2020, where it also introduced its new ColorOS 11 (to be based on Android 11), and also the Oppo Watch ECG Edition for the Chinese market. Following the live stream of its event, Oppo's official Weibo handle also stated that the first Oppo Smart TV will be launched next month. Further details, such as the entire range of screen sizes, smart TV features, platform and other details are yet to be revealed.

Oppo's Smart TV has been in the talks for a while now. In June, the company had confirmed its plans to enter the smart TV market through a Weibo post. Earlier this month, a report by Chinese website MyDrivers had stated that two variants of the purported Oppo Smart TV, with 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, were spotted in a 3C listing. This appears to be fairly standard for a smart television range in the present market. Given that its fellow BBK Electronics brand, OnePlus, sells its smart TVs in India, it remains to be seen whether Oppo chooses to bring its televisions to India as well.

Oppo said during its ODC 2020 event last night that the Oppo Smart TV will be a "key step" towards expanding the company's IoT ecosystem. Oppo is one of the last brands of its kind to venture into the smart TV segment. Both sister companies Realme and OnePlus have smart TVs in the market, while other Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Honor also enjoying a market presence in the segment.

It remains to be seen as to what Oppo will bring to its smart TV, since not much has surfaced in leaks and rumours. Watch this space to keep yourself updated on everything related to the Oppo Smart TV.