Oppo Smart TV S1 Launched With 120Hz Display; Smart TV R1 4K Also Launched With

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched its range of smart TVs with two models - the Oppo Smart TV S1 and the Smart TV R1. Out of the two television units, the Oppo Smart TV S1 is the premium offering from Oppo with features like a 120Hz display and a pop-up camera for video calls. The Oppo Smart TV R1, on the other hand is also a 4K smart TV, but comes as the company's more subtle offering in two screen sizes - a 55-inch and a 65-inch variant. Both the Oppo Smart TVs run on Android-based ColorOS TV.

The Oppo Smart TV S1 has been priced at CNY 7,999 (Rs. 87,960 by direct convesion), while the Oppo Smart TV R1 has been priced at CNY 3,299 (Rs. 36,200 by direct conversion) for the 55-inch variant, while the 65-inch variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (Rs. 47,300 by direct conversion). The Oppo Smart TVs have only been launched in China as of now and there is no word about the India availability yet. The Oppo Smart TV S1 features a 65-inch 4K QLED Quantum Dot display with a 120 percent ultra-wide NTSC colour gamut and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The display also has a 120Hz refresh rate and is TUV Rheinland certified and supports Dolby Vision.

The Oppo Smart TV S1 is powered by a MediaTek MT9950 chipset paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and more than 8GB of RAM. The Oppo Smart TV S1 also has an 18 speakers sound system that includes a 25W subwoofer, providing a total output of 85W. The Oppo Smart TV S1 has 128GB of internal storage. Apart from all this, there is a feature that extends the display 1.86mm forwards to provide a "3D-like" viewing experience. The TV comes with a full-HD pop-up camera for video calls, as mentioned above.

The Oppo Smart TV R1 is also a 4K LCD Smart TV with a 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 60Hz refresh rate. The 55-inch Oppo Smart TV R1 has a peak brightness of 250 nits, while the 65-inch variant offers 300 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo Smart TV R1 is powered by a quad core MediaTek MT9652 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is also an optional full-HD external camera to enable video calls bundled with the Oppo Smart TV R1. The sound system on the Oppo R1 smart TV is also not as extreme as the S1 model, and provides only a 20W total output.