Oppo Smartphone With Detachable Camera Module in the Works, Patent Hints

Oppo appears to be working on a new smartphone with a detachable rear camera module. As per patent designs filed with World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO), the Oppo smartphone will have a rear camera module that can be removed from the back panel and then be used to take selfies using a USB Type-C connector. The advantage of a detachable camera module will not only include advance front camera photography option but to provide a bezel-less and notch-less display experience as well. Notably, there are a bunch of smartphones available commercially that offer unique camera features. For instance, back in 2019, Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy A80 that features a rotating camera setup to provide dual-front camera experience as well as notch-less display. Similarly, OnePlus had unveiled the pop-up front camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro in 2019.

The patent design details were assessed by 91Mobiles which further notes that the motherboard of the detachable camera module might also include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC for remote communication. It was added that there might be a built-in battery on the camera module to transform it into an independent camera accessory. As expected, the patent design shows the Oppo phone without a hole-punch cutout or waterdrop notch. To use it as a front camera, the camera module attaches to the USB-C connector at the bottom of the smartphone. Moreover, the USB Type-C connector located on the module has been shown to bend at two angles (90-degrees and 180-degrees) to provide flexibility to shoot images and videos at more than one angle.

Additionally, a removable camera module also opens doors for swappable or upgradable camera units on the smartphone. However, an upgraded camera module on the same smartphone may depend on several factors such as a powerful mobile processor for compatibility and other hardware-related issues. It is important to note that patent filings are often for the company's experimental purposes, meaning that the Oppo smartphone with detachable camera setup may not even roll out commercially. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, Oppo has revealed that the company is working on a smartphone that will feature the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC by Qualcomm.