Oppo Teases Phone With 4,000mAh Battery and Upgraded Super VOOC Charging

Oppo Vice President Brian Shen recently teased an upgraded version of the Super VOOC (Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging) on Weibo. According to a report, the first device with the revamped Super VOOC charging tech will come out this year. Notably, the device will have a 4,000mAh battery and will need just a few minutes to be fully charged, the report further stated. However, it is still unknown as to how many minutes the device will take to attain full charge.

It takes just 30 minutes for the Oppo Find X Lamborghini to charge its 3,400 mAh battery from 0 to 93 percent which makes use of a 50W charger. While there is some speculation regarding an 80W power rating, there is no official word yet. Meanwhile, it is also reported that Oppo is working on a Reno flagship with a 90Hz screen and Super VOOC charging which could be the device in question.

With fast charging becoming a priority for smartphone buyers who want a device that can fully charge in minutes and not take hours, Oppo's Super VOOC flash charge debuted with the Oppo R17 Pro and Find X smartphones back in 2018. The Super VOOC can go from one 1 percent to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.

