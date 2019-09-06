Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Oppo Teases Phone With 4,000mAh Battery and Upgraded Super VOOC Charging

Oppo's Super VOOC can go from one 1 percent to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Representative image.
Representative image.
Loading...

Oppo Vice President Brian Shen recently teased an upgraded version of the Super VOOC (Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging) on Weibo. According to a report, the first device with the revamped Super VOOC charging tech will come out this year. Notably, the device will have a 4,000mAh battery and will need just a few minutes to be fully charged, the report further stated. However, it is still unknown as to how many minutes the device will take to attain full charge.

It takes just 30 minutes for the Oppo Find X Lamborghini to charge its 3,400 mAh battery from 0 to 93 percent which makes use of a 50W charger. While there is some speculation regarding an 80W power rating, there is no official word yet. Meanwhile, it is also reported that Oppo is working on a Reno flagship with a 90Hz screen and Super VOOC charging which could be the device in question.

With fast charging becoming a priority for smartphone buyers who want a device that can fully charge in minutes and not take hours, Oppo's Super VOOC flash charge debuted with the Oppo R17 Pro and Find X smartphones back in 2018. The Super VOOC can go from one 1 percent to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram