Oppo to Announce 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Camera Technology on January 16
The company is hosting the "Oppo 2019 Future Technology Communication Conference" in China which has the tagline "Ten for the See."
If you remember last year at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Oppo showcased a camera technology with a 5x lossless zoom setup for smartphones. A report now suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to showcase a similar concept with 10x zoom on January 16.
The company has announced that it will be hosting the "Oppo 2019 Future Technology Communication Conference" in China which has the tagline "Ten for the See." According to previous leaks, the camera technology could go on to use a mirror-like sensor to achieve the 10x lossless zoom and possibly launch on the upcoming Oppo F19 smartphone. It was also speculated that Oppo would use a triple-camera design based on the previously announced 5x zoom periscope structure.
Considering how we still don’t have a smartphone in the market (be it Oppo or any other brand), that offers last year’s 5x lossless zoom technology, we won’t be surprised if we don’t see a new device with the 10x zoom tech on January 16. We are, however, speculating that Oppo could introduce its lossless camera tech in a retail product soon enough.
Rumours say that the Oppo F19 will feature a 6.3-inch 19.5:9 Full View display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or MediaTek Helio P90 processor, and Oppo’s VOOC Flash Charging technology.
