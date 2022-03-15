Oppo to Launch New K-Series Smartphone in India on March 16: All Details

Oppo is bringing its K-series smartphones to India this month. In a post on Twitter, the company announced that a new Oppo K phone would launch on March 16, though the exact moniker remains unclear. Some reports suggest the company will launch Oppo K10 in the country - the successor of the Oppo K9 series that is available in China. The company has also set up a microsite on Flipkart, indicating its sale will take place via the e-commerce platform.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Oppo K10 will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The publication also shared unreleased posters of the phone that highlights its two colour options and triple camera layout with the LED flash. The bottom edge will seemingly include a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C port. The smartphone may also add a fingerprint scanner on the left. Notably, the top portion of the rear panel sports a glossy finish with ’10-K’ branding. The design appears to be inspired by Poco M3 and Poco 4 Pro. Other specification details remain unclear at the moment.

Oppo had released the Oppo K3 in India back in 2019 that featured a pop-up selfie camera. Its Oppo K9 series includes a bunch of models such as the Oppo K9x, Oppo K9 Pro, Oppo K9 5G, and Oppo K9s. The Oppo K9 Pro that debuted in China in September 2021 features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the single 16-megapixel camera. It is powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC and carries a 4,500mAh battery with 60W super flash charging support. Other key features include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, and 5G. We can expect the upcoming Oppo K smartphone, reported to be Oppo K10, to borrow some of these specifications.

