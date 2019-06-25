Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
1-min read

Oppo to Launch World's First In-Display Camera Phone Tomorrow

The smartphone is believed to be a part of the flagship Find series, even though Oppo's VP has announced a delay in the launch of Find X2.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone with in-display camera technology on June 26 during Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai, according to media reports on Monday. According to an image posted on Weibo, a Chinese social network, the comany has shared a video which showcases the evolution of the front-facing camera housing technology for Oppo.

The video shows the rotation selfie camera of Oppo N series, waterdrop notch, the pop-up camera setup on the Oppo Find X and now the shark-fin setup on the Oppo Reno, the GizmoChina reported on Monday. Right now the name of the in-display device is not clear, but it is believed that the company is working on Find Y and this could be the same. Meanwhile, another Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has confirmed that the company is working on an in-display front camera.

In addition, companies Senior VP Wang Xiang had also detailed on how this technology will work. He said that the 'Xiaomi's under-display camera technology could be the ultimate solution for a full screen display coexisting with a front camera.

