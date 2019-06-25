Oppo to Launch World's First In-Display Camera Phone Tomorrow
The smartphone is believed to be a part of the flagship Find series, even though Oppo's VP has announced a delay in the launch of Find X2.
The smartphone is believed to be a part of the flagship Find series, even though Oppo's VP has announced a delay in the launch of Find X2.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone with in-display camera technology on June 26 during Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai, according to media reports on Monday. According to an image posted on Weibo, a Chinese social network, the comany has shared a video which showcases the evolution of the front-facing camera housing technology for Oppo.
The video shows the rotation selfie camera of Oppo N series, waterdrop notch, the pop-up camera setup on the Oppo Find X and now the shark-fin setup on the Oppo Reno, the GizmoChina reported on Monday. Right now the name of the in-display device is not clear, but it is believed that the company is working on Find Y and this could be the same. Meanwhile, another Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has confirmed that the company is working on an in-display front camera.
In addition, companies Senior VP Wang Xiang had also detailed on how this technology will work. He said that the 'Xiaomi's under-display camera technology could be the ultimate solution for a full screen display coexisting with a front camera.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Tablet Explodes and Burns a Hole in Bed, 11-Year-Old Escapes Unhurt
- Oppo to Launch World's First In-Display Camera Phone Tomorrow
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Andre Russell - A T20 Giant, a Massive ODI Underachiever
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s