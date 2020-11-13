Oppo to New Technologies Including AR Glasses During Its Inno Day 2020 Event on November 17

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is set to host its Inno Day 2020 keynote event on November 17, the company announced on Thursday via its official Twitter handle. Oppo is said to unveil some of the technologies it has been working on during this year's Inno Day event, which will be held in Shenzhen, China at 4PM local time (1:30PM IST). Oppo is going with the tagline "Leap Into The Future" for its Inno Day event, where the company is expected to unveil its new AR glasses, among other things.

Last year's Oppo Inno Day was held a month later than this year in December. The company had then showcased its first take on a pair of AR headsets and an in-display selfie camera technology. While Oppo has not revealed at anything apart from the teaser including the new AR glasses, known Tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station speculated that the company will showcase three concept products on November 17. Further, he said that Oppo has already been working on things like folding smartphones, a new generation of in-display front cameras, 125W wired and 65W wireless charging, and various optical zoom technologies. Hence, it is being assumed that at least one of these technologies will be showcased during Oppo Inno Day 2020.

Bringing our futuristic vision to you, very soon.Don’t miss the live stream on November 17th at 1:30pm IST! #OPPOINNODAY20 pic.twitter.com/p0Z0mmQOre — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) November 13, 2020

A report in Android Authority speculates that Oppo may showcase its hybrid zoom periscope lens that was announced earlier this year. The hybrid lens is capable of offering variable zoom between 3.3x and 5.4x and up to 11x hybrid zoom.

While all of this seems exciting, there is no guarantee that these technologies will make it to commercially available smartphones. Last year's in-display front camera, despite gathering decent attention, could not make its way into smartphones this year.