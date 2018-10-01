English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OPPO to Set up Its First India R&D Centre in Hyderabad
In line with its objectives, the company has hired Tasleem Arif as its R&D Head in India, OPPO said in a statement.
OPPO to Set up Its First India R&D Centre in Hyderabad (Image: Reuters)
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday said it was planning to set up its first India research and development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad. In line with its objectives, the company has hired Tasleem Arif as its R&D Head in India, OPPO said in a statement. "We are focused towards offering unique experiences to our consumers in India through our innovations and technological capabilities. The opening of our first R&D Centre in Hyderabad is a step in that direction and strengthens our commitment to the Indian consumers," said Charles Wong, OPPO India President.
As the Vice President and Head R&D, OPPO India, Arif will be leading the team which will focus on software localisation for Indian consumers as well as device quality.
Prior to joining OPPO, Arif was working at Samsung as Head - Samsung Make for India Innovations (R&D) and India Hardware-Software Product Planning. He brings to the new role almost 15 years of experience in mobile software, design and development.
"We are excited to have Tasleem on board and believe that with his expertise we will be able to build a strong R&D team and make this centre second largest after China," Wong said. The Hyderabad R&D Centre will be OPPO's seventh facility globally with the other six being located in China, Japan and the US.
