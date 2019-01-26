English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo to Setup Manufacturing Cluster in Greater Noida
Oppo has announced that it will set up a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida to manufacture electronics and accessories locally.
Oppo has announced that it will set up a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida to manufacture electronics and accessories locally.
Chinese handset maker Oppo on Friday announced that it will set up a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida to manufacture electronics and accessories locally.
Located at the Industrial Township in Greater Noida, the EMC is expected to receive a total investment of around Rs 3,500 crore over a period of 5-10 years, the company said in a statement.
Supported by the Department of IT and Electronics of the Uttar Pradesh government and approved in principle by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the EMC could produce two lakh product units every day.
"This opportunity will help us develop and manufacture hardware and electronics for new technologies right here. The EMC in Noida will help us implement innovative technologies in future products as well as help us build a local ecosystem for smartphone devices," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President and R&D Head, OPPO India.
"As India is an important market for us, we aim to drive innovation locally through our R&D centres so that we can deliver a seamless smartphone experience to our consumers," added Arif.
The cluster would facilitate a common platform for existing electronic manufacturers and exporters to come together and establish an integrated hub for manufacturing electronics and hardware -- primarily focused on smartphones.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Located at the Industrial Township in Greater Noida, the EMC is expected to receive a total investment of around Rs 3,500 crore over a period of 5-10 years, the company said in a statement.
Supported by the Department of IT and Electronics of the Uttar Pradesh government and approved in principle by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the EMC could produce two lakh product units every day.
"This opportunity will help us develop and manufacture hardware and electronics for new technologies right here. The EMC in Noida will help us implement innovative technologies in future products as well as help us build a local ecosystem for smartphone devices," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President and R&D Head, OPPO India.
"As India is an important market for us, we aim to drive innovation locally through our R&D centres so that we can deliver a seamless smartphone experience to our consumers," added Arif.
The cluster would facilitate a common platform for existing electronic manufacturers and exporters to come together and establish an integrated hub for manufacturing electronics and hardware -- primarily focused on smartphones.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
- The Doomsday Clock Says It's Almost the End of the World as We Know It
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results