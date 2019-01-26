English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo to Setup Manufacturing Cluster in Greater Noida

Oppo has announced that it will set up a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida to manufacture electronics and accessories locally.

IANS

Updated:January 26, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Oppo to Setup Manufacturing Cluster in Greater Noida
Oppo has announced that it will set up a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida to manufacture electronics and accessories locally.
Chinese handset maker Oppo on Friday announced that it will set up a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida to manufacture electronics and accessories locally.

Located at the Industrial Township in Greater Noida, the EMC is expected to receive a total investment of around Rs 3,500 crore over a period of 5-10 years, the company said in a statement.

Supported by the Department of IT and Electronics of the Uttar Pradesh government and approved in principle by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the EMC could produce two lakh product units every day.

"This opportunity will help us develop and manufacture hardware and electronics for new technologies right here. The EMC in Noida will help us implement innovative technologies in future products as well as help us build a local ecosystem for smartphone devices," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President and R&D Head, OPPO India.

"As India is an important market for us, we aim to drive innovation locally through our R&D centres so that we can deliver a seamless smartphone experience to our consumers," added Arif.

The cluster would facilitate a common platform for existing electronic manufacturers and exporters to come together and establish an integrated hub for manufacturing electronics and hardware -- primarily focused on smartphones.

