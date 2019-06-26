Oppo Unveils World’s First Under-screen Camera, Warns Quality Might Not be the Best
Mobile phone manufacturers Oppo and Xiaomi are working on a new technology that’ll do away with the display notches as well as pop-up and flip camera modules from smartphones. Taking a step forward, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo unveiled its new under-screen camera at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 event in Shanghai, China.
“It utilises a customised camera module, an enhanced translucent panel material combined with advanced processing algorithms to take vivid pictures without a notch or motorised camera. The algorithms behind our USC technology showcased at MWC19 include haze removal, HDR and white balance resulting in a bezel-less phone, yet with a selfie camera that rivals current smartphones in the market today,” said Oppo while explaining the tech.
The company has not given any word on the commercial availability of the phone, but it is expected to launch later this year or by early next year.
This isn’t the first time when Oppo has taken a remarkable leap in terms of new smartphone features. Back in 2013, the company launched its N1 phone with a rotating shooter. It was one of the first companies to implement the waterdrop notch with the Oppo F9, and introduced elevating mechanism with Oppo Find X and Oppo Reno.
