Oppo Watch Free Launched In India, Enco M32 Wireless Earphone Gets New Colour Variant: All Details

Oppo India has launched a slew of products in the market on Friday, and along with the Oppo Reno 7 series, the brand also has introduced the Oppo Watch Free smartwatch for buyers. In addition to this, you also get a new green colour variant of the Oppo Enco M32 neckband wireless earphones. The Oppo Enco M32 gets a price tag of Rs 1,799 but Oppo is offering a limited period introductory offer of Rs 1,499 on the product if you get it between 9 February and 11 February.

Oppo Watch Free price and specifications

Oppo Watch Free is a budget smartwatch from the company and you can buy it for Rs 5,999 in the country. The availability details of the product have not been shared as of now.

Oppo Watch Free smartwatch features a 1.75-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with support for 280×456 pixels resolution. The wearable comes with 100+ sports modes, and offers automatic tracking in specific modes such as running, walking, swimming, and rowing machine among others.

Oppo Watch Free works with any smartphone running on Android 6.0 version or later. For iPhone users, the compatibility is available for iOS 10 version or above. The smartwatch comes equipped with a six-axis motion sensor, and also includes functional sensors like heart rate, blood oxygen monitoring, and ambient light.

For connectivity, Oppo Watch Free works through Bluetooth 5.0 standard, and you get extra durability with 5ATM water resistance. OPPO has loaded this smartwatch with a 230mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 14 days or 2 weeks on a single charge. The company has offered fast charging support on the wearable, which gives you 24 hours backup with 5 minutes of charging.

At this price range, Oppo Watch Free competes with similar products from brands like Xiaomi (Mi Smart Band 6), Realme Watch Pro, Amazfit Bip U Pro and Huawei Band 6 among others.

