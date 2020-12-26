Oppo X Tom Ford Concept Smartphone Renders Leaked, Hint at Vertically Expandable Display

Oppo last month unveiled its Oppo X 2021 smartphone with an expandable display that stretches out from the sides. Now, it seems that the company may be making a limited edition of the Oppo X designed by American designer Tom Ford. Images of a Tom Ford smartphone with a pull-up display panel that rolls in and out vertically like a scroll have leaked online, hinting that the company may be working on multiple concept phones with a rollable display.

The images, shared by LetsGoDigital show the Oppo X Tom Ford slider smartphone concept, are reported to have been obtained from company documentation. The pictures show that the device, when not rolled out, is a small, square-shaped device that could fit into users' pockets easily. The screen can be pulled up from the top edge, revealing the full smartphone when fully stretched. The report says that the Oppo X Tom Ford edition's screen size increases 80 percent when fully stretched out. The edges of the screen in the leaked images look rounded and the phone has two golden pull tabs on each side for easy rolling of the screen and can even be hung around the neck, the LetsGoDigital report says.

The Oppo X Tom Ford edition leaked images also hint at a triple rear camera setup, with the cameras aligned horizontally in the centre of the module. The back seems to be finished in soft leather, but the space around the camera has a wooden structure and the says 'Oppo X Tom Ford - Design for concept Shakira,' engraved below the camera module. There is no front camera seen on the leaked images, and it is much of a mystery as to how the company will plan on integrating a selfie shooter on its futuristic smartphone. Reports suggest that there could possibly be an in-display front camera on the Oppo X Tom Ford concept smartphone. Given that it is still a concept smartphone, there is no guarantee if it will ever be sold commercially.