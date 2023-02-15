Oppo's 1st Clamshell Foldable Smartphone 'Find N2 Flip' Launched: Price, Specifications & Availability

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price: The Chinese technology giant Oppo on Wednesday launched its first flip-style foldable smartphone — Oppo Find N2 Flip- during a global launch event in London. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 50MP main camera, 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price And Availability

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at £849 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in the UK. The company is yet to make an official announcement on India pricing.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options. The smartphone uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, weighs 191 grams and measures 16mm thick when folded.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a primary 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and 97 percent DCI-P3 coverage. And, on the front, the 3.62-inch cover OLED display has a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

Oppo’s new flip phone takes care of 2 big issues: screen gap when folded and the crease. #OPPOFindN2Flip has a new hinge design which greatly solves these 2 things! @oppo @OPPOIndia pic.twitter.com/Jwn1G98XXp— Debashis Sarkar (@SarkDeb) February 15, 2023

In terms of camera specifications, the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a dual-camera setup on the back co-engineered with Hasselblad. The device has 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens with a 112-degree FoV. The inner display has a 32MP selfie camera on top for video calls and selfies.

Also, Oppo Find N2 Flip has an XPAN Mode. XPAN Mode, inspired by the Hasselblad XPAN camera, has a unique ultra-wide film-like field of view. From the framing interface during shooting to the presentation of photos, it adopts a 65:24 ratio, which is perfect for creating narrative-themed photos.

This foldable smartphone from Oppo comes with a decent 4,300 mAh battery and supports 44W SuperVOOC charging. Oppo Find N2 Flip can also support two 5G SIMs simultaneously.

