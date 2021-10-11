Oppo's Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 UI Launches Today: How To Watch, What To Expect

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo will launch its latest Android 12-based UI, ColorOS 12 today. The new ColorOS 12 will be coming to over 110 Oppo smartphones and will bring new features including a revamped user interface, and other features like 3D Omoji avatars, Quick View cards, and other improvements. ColorOS 12 was announced back in September this year and the launch will be live-streamed on YouTube today at 2:30PM IST.

Interested users can live-stream the ColorOS 12 launch on Oppo’s YouTube channel for ColorOS or can watch the live event on the YouTube video embedded below this paragraph. The new operating system will also bring a new gesture mechanism that will let users readjust the size of individual app windows, similar to how we do it on our computers. While it is not known yet as to which smartphones will get the update in the initial stages, we expect it to come to the brand’s Find X series flagships and Oppo Reno series first.

The update is said to roll out in phases and users of older Oppo smartphones may have to wait longer before getting the update on their smartphones. Some of Oppo’s F-series and A-series smartphones are also said to be updated to ColorOS 12 in the near future.

ColorOS 12 is also the software where Oppo and OnePlus will merge their Android-based skins, OxygenOS and ColorOS. Oppo and OnePlus will be bringing a beta version of the ColorOS 12 to the Oppo Find X3 and the OnePlus 9 series respectively. According to a recent report, the Oppo Find X3 will get the A.27 version of ColorOS 12, and OnePlus 9 series will get version A.11 of the latest Android UI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.