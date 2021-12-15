Oppo's First Foldable Smartphone, Find N, Will Not Launch in India

Oppo has clarified that its first foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N, will not launch in India and other global markets but will be limited to China. The smartphone was unveiled earlier today and will compete against foldable devices such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy F Flip 3, and Huawei X. The company is flaunting its distinct hinge design that offers a ‘crease-less’ display (when unfolded) and affordability. Its price in China starts at CNY 7,699 (approx Rs 92,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,600) for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB option. Its pre-booking in China will begin on December 23.

Oppo, in an interaction with media following the official presentation, revealed that the Oppo Find N would be limited to China. The company said, “Since this is the first generation of our foldable phones, we want to maintain it within a limit. Considering we are still exploring the overseas market, we need to take a lot of factors into consideration such as the market size and the local investment. We hope that with the following generations, we can try and bring them to new markets."

Oppo also clarified queries on Oppo Find N’s software. Currently, the foldable smartphone runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12; however, it will receive Android 12, but the exact details remain unclear.

The Oppo Find N was unveiled at Oppo Inno Day, where the company showcased other innovations. Earlier this week, it unveiled its latest Oppo Air Glass assisted Reality (AR) glasses that come with a Spark Micro Projector. The glass supports four different types of user interactions, allowing users to have faster and easier access to the information they need. We also got a glimpse at the 6nm-based MariSilicon NPU to take smartphone photography to the next level. The chipset will feature in the flagship Find X-series in Q1 2022.

