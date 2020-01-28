Oppo’s First Smartwatch May Come with ECG Sensor: Report

Oppo’s first smartwatch may feature an ECG sensor, according to a report by tipster Digital Chat Station. The Electro Cardio Gram sensor on the watch senses electrical signals from a user’s heart to track heart rate and health, and can also read the person’s heart rate.

These readings include the number of heartbeats in a minute, which in turn help in reading and tracking the regularity of the heartbeat. Furthermore, it can also spot signs of atrial fibrillation — a critical healthcare aspect for which the Apple Watch has been regularly hailed as a saviour.

Apart from having the ECG sensor, the device is also said to feature a rectangular display, instead of the usual round one. This information comes from the company’s Vice President Brian Shen, who suggests that the layout will allow more information to fit on the screen. According to Shen, this layout is more beneficial instead of the usual round screens, which are optimised for aesthetics.

The watch is expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of the year and there is a possibility that it may happen at the same event as the launch of the Oppo Find X2.

