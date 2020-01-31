Oppo's First Smartwatch Seems Like an Apple Watch Clone

Apple has set a benchmark in the market with its products, be it the iPhone, iPad, MacBook or the Apple Watch. While most of the companies look forward to providing an Apple-like experience to their customers, it seems like Chinese company Oppo has taken this way too seriously.

Last month, Oppo had announced about introducing a host of new consumer products, including a smartwatch in the first quarter of 2020. Now, as January is at its end, Oppo's Vice President Shen Yiren unveiled the first look of the upcoming smartwatch on Weibo. It was later shared by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter.

OPPO's first smartwatch rendering, how does it look? pic.twitter.com/jNsqMV3X50 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 30, 2020

Soon after, Twitter users started noticing the upcoming wearable’s resemblance to the Apple Watch, which seems to be true. As seen clearly in the image, the smartwatch comes with rounded corners and a slightly curved display. With a golden case, it also has two buttons on the right edge, along with a cream-coloured watchstrap. Given the overall design, the watch face and the watch bands, it is clear that Oppo’s upcoming smartwatch is nothing more than an Apple Watch clone.

Apart from the look, Oppo has not shared any technical information about the upcoming smartwatch. However, according to reports, the upcoming Oppo smartwatch is expected to support ECG testing, a feature that is now available in the newer Apple Watch models. Interestingly, this is not the first time when a company has tried to look forward to Apple Watch’s industrial design for its wearable. Earlier, Huawei, Xiaomi and Amazfit smartwatches have also showed-off strikingly similar features to the Apple Watch.

