Oppo’s Next Big Mobile Tech: Smartphone Camera Lens That Zooms In Like A Digicam

Ahead of Oppo’s Inno Day 2021 Event, the smartphone giant has showcased an interesting technology for mobile cameras. Oppo teased a retractable lens technology for smartphones on Twitter without providing much details. Adding more zoom capabilities on a smartphone has always been a key product focus for all major brands. However, adding more optical zoom functionality means that smartphones will automatically become bulky. And this is where the problem starts as no one would want to carry a smartphone that is as thick as digicams.

Also read: Oppo Has Made Its First 5G Call In India From Its Hyderabad Lab

To offer more optical zoom effectively, the distance between the lens and sensor needs to be extended and this is exactly what Oppo has showcased. While we are all familiar with pop-up cameras, Oppo has introduced a similar concept. But instead of the lens popping upwards, the technology allows the lens to extend outwards horizontally. This is similar to what we see in digicams.

Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉 Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The new camera module is claimed to be water-resistant. As for durability, it goes without saying the Oppo will include software features that will retract the lens inside the moment the device recognises any sudden motion, especially when the phone falls. This will prevent the lens from getting damaged.

Also read: Oppo A95 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

This is one of the new technologies that Oppo is focusing on and more information will be available during the two-day Oppo Inno Day 2021 event starting December 12.

Oppo showcased the innovation by posting a short video on Twitter and said, “Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera.”

The video showcased how the technology works and the camera lens was sprayed with water to highlight that it’s waterproof. As for the camera module, the device will most likely come with a 1/1.56-inch sensor along with a 50mm focal length lens and an aperture of F2.4.

Oppo hasn’t revealed the name of the smartphone that will come with this camera technology and there is no information about the possible launch date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.