Optoma Becomes India's Leading Brand in DLP and 4K UHD Projector Segment

Optoma has emerged as India’s leading projector brand in DLP and 4K Ultra-HD segments in Q2 2021, the company announced today, citing a PMA report. In the last quarter that ended in June 2021, the projector brand reportedly secured a 33 percent market share. The Taiwan-based Optoma is best known for designing and manufacturing projectors and Interactive Flat Panel for corporate, education, professional video, and home entertainment segments. Prior to this, Optoma doubled its market share in ProAV and home segment in 2020. The brand secured more than 50 percent market share in the Short Throw projector category and topped the segment in Q2 2021, the company said.

In a press release, the Taiwan-based projector firm further added it also dominates the 4K Ultra-HD and DLP segments globally. However, its global market share remains unclear. Speaking more about the development, Vijay Sharma, Country Head at Optoma Corporation, said that the company is pleased to project growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic. “We registered demand coming from across segments especially home segment. This growth in the first six months of 2021 is a result of our advanced technology-based product launches and our proper understanding of current circumstances of the Indian market," he added. Notably, demand for home entertainment systems have seen an uptick in demand amid the pandemic. The smart TV market in India is also seeing growth with the availability of smart TVs at different price points.

Meanwhile, Optoma launched several projection products in India earlier this year. The company launched the UHD33 and UHD35+ True 4K UHD Projectors having panoramic view feature with 21:9 Ultra Wide Format. Optoma also brought a 4K UHD high brightness home cinema projector ZK750 in February this year which received a positive response from tech experts and cinema lovers.

