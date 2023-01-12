Optoma Launches GT2160HDR 4K Projector With 'Gamer Mode' in India: Check Details Here

Optoma has announced the launch of its latest model—the Optoma GT2160HDR, in the Indian market. The GT2160HDR is a true 4K UHD short throw cinema gaming projector that uses the Texas Instruments 4K UHD DLP chip to allow for XPR video processing technology with fast switching, and includes native support for a ‘Gamer mode’ and support for high refresh rate.

Optoma GT2160HDR Specifications and Features

The Optoma GT2160HDR projector uses a short-throw lens with a 0.496 throw ratio, allowing for a 120-inch diagonal image to be projected from as close as four feet away, and it carries the ability to display with a brightness of 4,000 lumens and specialized colors that exceed HDTV Rec. 709 standards.

For I/O and connectivity, the projector gets a USB port and two HDMI 2.0 ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The GT2160HDR also has features like HDR hue and tone mapping.

The Optoma GT2160HDR features a Gamer mode that enhances detail in dark areas of images for an immersive gaming experience, and has just a 4ms input lag.

The projector automatically switches to HDR display mode for HDR-encoded games and offers an HDR SIM mode for non-HDR games, enhancing color and contrast without sacrificing detail. The projector can display a maximum possible output of 4K at 60Hz or 1080P at 240Hz.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation, said “We are excited to begin 2023 with the launch of our latest projector Optoma GT2160HDR. With this launch, we are bringing true 4K technology and enabling our consumers with smart and gaming features in addition to high quality cinema. Featuring the lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and the low 4ms input lag, GT2160HDR is perfectly satisfying the desire for an ultimate home entertainment, no matter in movie watching or gaming.”

