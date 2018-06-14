English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Oracle Unveils Internet Intelligence Map
The Internet Intelligence Map presents country-level connectivity statistics based on traceroutes, BGP, and DNS query volumes on a single dashboard.
Representative Image.(Photo: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo)
San Francisco: Cloud major Oracle has announced availability of an Internet Intelligence Map that will provide users with a simple, graphical way to track Internet's health and gain insight into events such as natural disasters or state-imposed interruptions.
The map is part of Oracle's Internet Intelligence initiative which provides insight and analysis on the state of global internet infrastructure, the company said in a statement.
"The Internet is the world's most important network, yet it is incredibly volatile. Disruptions on the Internet can affect companies, governments and network operators in profound ways," said Kyle York, Vice President of product strategy for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
"With this offering, we are delivering on our commitment to making it a better, more stable experience for all who rely on it," added York, also General Manager for Oracle's Dyn Global Business Unit.
The Internet Intelligence Map presents country-level connectivity statistics based on traceroutes, BGP, and DNS query volumes on a single dashboard.
By presenting these three dimensions of Internet connectivity side-by-side, users can investigate the impact of an issue on Internet connectivity worldwide.
Watch: Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced at Apple WWDC 2018
Also Watch
The map is part of Oracle's Internet Intelligence initiative which provides insight and analysis on the state of global internet infrastructure, the company said in a statement.
"The Internet is the world's most important network, yet it is incredibly volatile. Disruptions on the Internet can affect companies, governments and network operators in profound ways," said Kyle York, Vice President of product strategy for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
"With this offering, we are delivering on our commitment to making it a better, more stable experience for all who rely on it," added York, also General Manager for Oracle's Dyn Global Business Unit.
The Internet Intelligence Map presents country-level connectivity statistics based on traceroutes, BGP, and DNS query volumes on a single dashboard.
By presenting these three dimensions of Internet connectivity side-by-side, users can investigate the impact of an issue on Internet connectivity worldwide.
Watch: Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced at Apple WWDC 2018
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: As It Happened
- Indian-American Woman to Become CFO of US Carmaker General Motors
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- Watch Brave Cops Drive SUV Across River to Rescue Stranded Family in Kerala [Video]
- Love-struck Couple Travels Across The Globe To Take Wedding Pics