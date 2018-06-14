Oracle Unveils Internet Intelligence Map

Cloud major Oracle has announced availability of an Internet Intelligence Map that will provide users with a simple, graphical way to track Internet's health and gain insight into events such as natural disasters or state-imposed interruptions.The map is part of Oracle's Internet Intelligence initiative which provides insight and analysis on the state of global internet infrastructure, the company said in a statement."The Internet is the world's most important network, yet it is incredibly volatile. Disruptions on the Internet can affect companies, governments and network operators in profound ways," said Kyle York, Vice President of product strategy for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."With this offering, we are delivering on our commitment to making it a better, more stable experience for all who rely on it," added York, also General Manager for Oracle's Dyn Global Business Unit.The Internet Intelligence Map presents country-level connectivity statistics based on traceroutes, BGP, and DNS query volumes on a single dashboard.By presenting these three dimensions of Internet connectivity side-by-side, users can investigate the impact of an issue on Internet connectivity worldwide.