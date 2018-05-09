English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oraimo Launches Necklace OEB-E54D Bluetooth Earphones at a Price of Rs 2799

“Given today’s generation is always-on-the-move, the idea is to keep the neckband on at all times."

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
Oraimo Necklace Earphones have been launched in India. (Image: Oraimo)
Oraimo, the smart accessory brand from TRANSSION Holdings, has announced the launch of its new set of earphones in India, Necklace OEB-E54D. With a flexible necklace design, the neckband earphones are embedded with magnetic buds and HD voice quality that claims to deliver high-quality sound for bass mid and highs. Priced at Rs 2,799, the ergonomically designed ear-buds come with an adjustable neckband that is aimed to cater to consumers on the go.

Guoli Liu, General Manager of Oraimo, TRANSSION Holdings said, “Given today’s generation is always-on-the-move, the idea is to keep the neckband on at all times and also, avoid hassle to untangle the wired earphones.”

Oraimo Necklace OEB-E54D earphones are equipped with Bluetooth Version, V4.1 and can connect with any smart device. The battery capacity of the earphones claims up to 8 hours of continuous music playback. The company has aimed to design the earphones in such a way that they do not fatigue the user's ears and allows a long conversation at a stretch. The earphones also claim a standby time of up to 200 hours. The new pair of earphones by Oraimo can be purchased from various mobile accessories and electronics stores.

Service Proposition

Oraimo is also offering one-year replacement warranty on its power banks, Bluetooth-enabled devices (earphones and speakers), batteries, flash drives, chargers, and wearable devices, as well as a six-month replacement warranty for its data cables and earphones and a life-time replacement for its Micro SD cards.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
