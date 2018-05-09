Oraimo Launches Necklace OEB-E54D Bluetooth Earphones at a Price of Rs 2799

Oraimo, the smart accessory brand from TRANSSION Holdings, has announced the launch of its new set of earphones in India, Necklace OEB-E54D. With a flexible necklace design, the neckband earphones are embedded with magnetic buds and HD voice quality that claims to deliver high-quality sound for bass mid and highs. Priced at Rs 2,799, the ergonomically designed ear-buds come with an adjustable neckband that is aimed to cater to consumers on the go.Guoli Liu, General Manager of Oraimo, TRANSSION Holdings said, “Given today’s generation is always-on-the-move, the idea is to keep the neckband on at all times and also, avoid hassle to untangle the wired earphones.”Oraimo Necklace OEB-E54D earphones are equipped with Bluetooth Version, V4.1 and can connect with any smart device. The battery capacity of the earphones claims up to 8 hours of continuous music playback. The company has aimed to design the earphones in such a way that they do not fatigue the user's ears and allows a long conversation at a stretch. The earphones also claim a standby time of up to 200 hours. The new pair of earphones by Oraimo can be purchased from various mobile accessories and electronics stores.Oraimo is also offering one-year replacement warranty on its power banks, Bluetooth-enabled devices (earphones and speakers), batteries, flash drives, chargers, and wearable devices, as well as a six-month replacement warranty for its data cables and earphones and a life-time replacement for its Micro SD cards.