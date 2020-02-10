Oscars a Perfect Excuse For The First Official Peek At Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Days Before Launch

There is still some time left for Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco on February 12, where the company will be launching its next flagship smartphone and the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. However, Samsung went ahead and showcased its unannounced Galaxy Z Flip during an advert at the 92nd Academy Awards. The advert showed some of the phone’s features, such as the call screen on the outer, 1-inch display. When users of the foldable phone receive a call, they will be able to see who is calling without unfolding the phone and be able to use the sliders to answer or reject the incoming call. The ad also teased two colours for the phone: black and purple.

The ad was captured live by Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, who posted it on Twitter. He rightly said that it was “one way” of announcing something.

Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That’s one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch display, which is bigger than the usual size and will come at a cost of $1,500. This phone will be the tech giant’s second attempt at foldable phones and as indicated by the ad, will support Google Duo. A line in the ad even said that users may notice “a small crease in the centre of the main screen”, but that is a “natural characteristic” of the screen. This will be Samsung's second foldable screen phone, succeeding the Galaxy Fold.

As for what happened at the Oscars, the 92nd Academy Awards: Parasite won the Best Picture award piping Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his role in Joker while Renée Zellweger won Best Actress for Judy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.