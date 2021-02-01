This Year’s Union Budget Is All Digital With Made In India Tablet As Out Goes The Bahi Khata

The Union Budget 2021 will be delivered in the paperless form for the first time and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will instead use a Made In India tablet in parliament today. The tablet replaces the usual papers and files that have always been part of the Union Budget speech. This succeeds the Bahi Khata, that the Finance Minister had introduced last year. The first glimpse of the tablet comes as it sits inside a red coloured cover sleeve with the national emblem embossed on the cover.

The use of a Made In India tablet is a dual push for digitization as well as the Atmanirbhar Bharat push along with the Made in India initiative of the Government of India. The Union Budget 2021 is adopting tech in a big way. Earlier, the government rolled out the Union Budget app for smartphones that will allow users to follow the budget updates on their phones. The Union Budget app is available for Android phones and the Apple iPhone at this time. The Union Budget app consists of 14 Budget-related documents, including the constitutionally prescribed Annual Financial Statement (AFS) alongside Demands for Grants (DG), Financial Bill, Receipts, and more. The central government says that the documents will be available in Hindi and English - all in an "eco-friendly" manner.