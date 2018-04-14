English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Out of More Than 12,000 Letters, Russian Cosmonauts From ISS Greet One Sent by TN Students

The letter from the ISS was written by cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Anton Shkaplerov.

IANS

Updated:April 14, 2018, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Out of More Than 12,000 Letters, Russian Cosmonauts From ISS Greet One Sent by TN Students
International Space Station. Representative Image. (Reuters)
Two Russian cosmonauts from the International Space Station (ISS) have greeted students of the Atomic Energy Central School at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu after receiving a letter from them, according to a statement from Russian state-run nuclear energy corporation Rosatom. The company is the equipment supplier and technical consultant for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project being operated by the Nuclear Power Corp.

The letter from the ISS was written by cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Anton Shkaplerov.

"Out of more than 12,000 letters, the students' letter was chosen to be replied and the astronauts sent greetings," the statement said.

Also read: Excessive Automation at Tesla Was a Mistake: Elon Musk

A video sent by Rosatom showed the astronauts displaying a picture taken by the children with Russian space pilot, Mikhail Kornienko during his visit to the school last year. Artemyev said in the video that they had received a lot of letters and congratulations on the International Cosmonauts Day.

"One of those letters was unique. It was full of warmth and love and we could not resist ourselves from replying. The letter is written by school children from a village called Kundakulam in South India who study at Atomic Central School," he said.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP35 | Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Samsung Galaxy S9+ & More


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice

Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice

Recommended For You