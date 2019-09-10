Over 20 Percent Indian IT Managers Believe IoT Threats Top Security Risk
Businesses facing cyber threats from supply chain attacks, phishing emails, software exploits, vulnerabilities and insecure wireless networks, need a security solution to eliminate gaps and identify unseen threats.
Representative image.
With Indian IT managers being inundated with cyberattacks coming from all directions as cybercriminals exploit the weak links in security leading to supply chain or third-party vendor compromises, 27 per cent of them consider Internet of Things (IoT) as threats while 21 per cent feel the internal staff are the top security risks, a new survey by global cybersecurity major Sophos said on Tuesday. However, alarmingly, only 24 per cent of IT managers consider supply chain as a top security risk, exposing an additional weak spot that cybercriminals will likely add to their repertoire of attack vectors.
The survey polled 3,100 IT decision-makers from mid-sized businesses in the US, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, India and South Africa. "Cybercriminals are always looking for a way into an organisation, and supply chain attacks are ranking higher on their list of methods now. IT managers should prioritise supply chain as a security risk, but they don't because they consider these attacks are perpetrated by nation-states on high profile targets.
"While it is true that nation-states may have created the blueprints for these attacks, once these techniques are publicised, other cybercriminals often adopt them for their ingenuity and high success rate," Sunil Sharma, Managing Director (Sales), Sophos India and SAARC, said in a statement. With cyber threats coming from supply chain attacks, phishing emails, software exploits, vulnerabilities and insecure wireless networks, businesses need a security solution that helps them eliminate gaps and better identify previously unseen threats.
"Supply chain attacks are also an effective way for cybercriminals to carry out automated, active attacks, where they select a victim from a larger pool of prospects and then actively hack into that specific organisation using hand-to-keyboard techniques and lateral movements to evade detection and reach their destination," Sharma added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Your Life Matters': TikTok's New Challenge Urges Users to Start a Conversation on Suicide
- Shahid Kapoor on First Time Meeting Mira: I Thought Are We Even Going to Last 15 Minutes?
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared