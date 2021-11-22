Over 22 Crore Indian Smartphone Users Regularly Use Truecaller

Truecaller claims to have crossed 300 million or 30 crore active users monthly globally. The largest user base for Truecaller is India with over 220 million or 22 crore active users. “Just over a year ago, we were 250 Million strong, which means 50 Million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020,” said Truecaller in a statement. The platform was launched 11 years ago.

Apart from the core features of call identification and spam blocking, Truecaller has launched features like Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling among others. Recently, Truecaller introduced features to provide easy access to a large set of updated information related to Covid designated hospitals, test centers and even identifying scammers to save people from dealing with difficult situations.

“We started small but always had big ambitions for Truecaller. To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have worked hard to make Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today. Over the past decade, we have worked hard to make Truecaller the vital service that is used by so many and I am humbled by the trust that so many millions of users put in our platform. We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future”, said Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

