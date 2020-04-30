TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Over 40 Million Fake COVID-19 Content on Facebook, Be Aware Before You Read

File photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

File photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook has introduced Covid-19 Information Center on the app in order to limit the spread of misinformation related to Covid-19.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
Share this:

Facebook has issued 40 million warning labels across its services related to fake content around COVID-19, Its CEO Mark Zuckerberg has informed. Facebook has partnered with independent fact-checkers who have marked more than 4,000 pieces of content related to COVID as false. Zuckerberg said that warning labels work because of 95 percent of the time when someone sees a warning label, they don't click through to view that content.

"We put COVID-19 Information Center at the top of everyone's Facebook app, and so far we've directed more than 2 billion people to it. Equally important is also limiting the spread of misinformation. We don't allow content that puts people at imminent risk of physical harm," the Facebook CEO said late Wednesday.

When people share hoaxes like that inhaling water, curious COVID, which is both false and will be physically harmful if anyone does that, we take that down.

"In many of the places that have been hardest hit by the virus, the messaging volume has increased more than 50 percent and voice and video calling has more than doubled across Messenger and WhatsApp," Zuckerberg informed. Facebook has announced that it is working to connect symptom surveys to ground truth infection rate data from large serology in PCR studies that are funded separately by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, "in order to more accurately determine the true infection and exposure levels globally on a local-region basis as well".

"So that means that we can make sure that the data is meaningful. But we're very focused on doing this in ways that we know are going to be helpful to the health response and that protect people's privacy and human rights, which is why we've primarily focused on how to aggregate data can help," Zuckerberg added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres