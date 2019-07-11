Over 45,000 Public Toilets Added to Google Maps in Government's 'Loo Review': Report
The move is believed to be a Central government-driven initiative to localise the capabilities of Google Maps for India.
The move is believed to be a Central government-driven initiative to localise the capabilities of Google Maps for India.
Google Maps has added more than 45,000 community and public toilets as part of the Central government's "Loo Review" campaign, according to media reports. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs joined hands with Google to launch the Loo Review campaign in September 2018 to encourage all local guides in India to rate and review public toilets on Google Maps.
The official data, mentioned during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech earlier in July, showed that the toilet locator feature on the app has witnessed monumental growth, reports added. As many as 45,000 toilets cover 1,700 cities in India, however, the Centre has not shared the data of the rural toilets shown on the app.
The campaign is part of a feature which allows all citizens to locate public toilets in their cities on Google Maps, Google Search and the Assistant and also provide feedback on the same.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Buys the Same Flat He Used to Live in During Struggling Days in Bollywood: Report
- Final Volkswagen Beetle Rolls-Off the Mexican Production Line
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: The Best Hybrid Computing Device That Android Has to Offer
- Kriti Sanon Stuns in Lime Green Outfit for Arjun Patiala's Promotions
- India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After India’s World Cup Exit