Over 45,000 Public Toilets Added to Google Maps in Government's 'Loo Review': Report

The move is believed to be a Central government-driven initiative to localise the capabilities of Google Maps for India.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:59 PM IST
Google Maps has added more than 45,000 community and public toilets as part of the Central government's "Loo Review" campaign, according to media reports. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs joined hands with Google to launch the Loo Review campaign in September 2018 to encourage all local guides in India to rate and review public toilets on Google Maps.

The official data, mentioned during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech earlier in July, showed that the toilet locator feature on the app has witnessed monumental growth, reports added. As many as 45,000 toilets cover 1,700 cities in India, however, the Centre has not shared the data of the rural toilets shown on the app.

The campaign is part of a feature which allows all citizens to locate public toilets in their cities on Google Maps, Google Search and the Assistant and also provide feedback on the same.

