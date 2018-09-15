English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 50 Million iPhone X Smartphones Shipped Worldwide
Canalys puts iPhone X shipments at some 50 million units since the device's launch in November 2017 and June 2018.
While Apple has just unveiled a new line-up of iPhone handsets (XR, XS, XS Max), analysis from Canalys reveals that the American tech giant is currently the world's third smartphone seller, behind Samsung and Huawei. In the second quarter of 2018, Apple shipped 41 million iPhones worldwide, of which 36% in the USA and 16% in China.
Canalys puts iPhone X shipments at some 50 million units since the device's launch in November 2017 and June 2018. The more affordable 64 GB version proved slightly more popular during this time, accounting for 56% of total shipments of the brand's top-end smartphone. As for the iPhone 8 (and its 8 Plus version), shipments reportedly stood at 75 million units between September 2017 and June 2018.
Canalys reports a total 340 million smartphones shipments worldwide during Q2 2018, of which 73 million were Samsung handsets and 54 million were made by Huawei.
