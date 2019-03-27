English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 90 Percent of First Time Eligible Voters Will Cast a Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Says Twitter Survey
Nearly 1.5 crore first-time voters will exercise their franchise in the seven-phase election starting April 11.
Nearly 1.5 crore first-time voters will exercise their franchise in the seven-phase election starting April 11.
Loading...
Over 90 per cent of first-time eligible voters are expected to vote in the upcoming elections, a Twitter India survey has revealed. According to the Election Commission, nearly 1.5 crore first-time voters will exercise their franchise in the seven-phase election starting April 11. The study surveyed 1,602 youth aged 18-22 years old, comprising Twitter and non-Twitter users.
Twitter India said that seven in 10 first-time eligible voters in India believe that they are contributing to the public debate by posting on Twitter. Nearly half (46 per cent) would actively engage with and raise concerns to the government on issues that affect them or their community, versus one-third (36 per cent) of those not on the platform.
The survey was conducted as part of Twitter's youth engagement initiative #PowerOf18.
Nearly 54.6 per cent of those surveyed said they will use Twitter to gather support for a cause or movement, and 54.4 per cent will use the platform to express their opinion to be heard. Over 80 per cent said they will turn to social media to find out what's happening in India and around the world.
Twitter India said that seven in 10 first-time eligible voters in India believe that they are contributing to the public debate by posting on Twitter. Nearly half (46 per cent) would actively engage with and raise concerns to the government on issues that affect them or their community, versus one-third (36 per cent) of those not on the platform.
The survey was conducted as part of Twitter's youth engagement initiative #PowerOf18.
Nearly 54.6 per cent of those surveyed said they will use Twitter to gather support for a cause or movement, and 54.4 per cent will use the platform to express their opinion to be heard. Over 80 per cent said they will turn to social media to find out what's happening in India and around the world.
Loading...
Recommended For You
- Don’t Fake Your Birthday on Twitter to 2007, Unless You Want to be Blocked For Being Under 13 Years
- 'Mankad' Memes Take Over Twitter After Buttler's Controversial Run Out By Ashwin
- A Burger, French Fries And Some Artificial Intelligence With Your Next McDonald’s Order
- 'Badhaai Ho' Gave Me A Chance to Tell Two Stories in One: Amit Sharma
- 'Obviously My Fault': Buttler when Mankaded in 2014
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results