Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OxygenOS 10.0.5 Rolled Out for OnePlus 7T, Open Beta 5 Arrives For OnePlus 7 Series

OnePlus announced on their forum that the OxygenOS 10.0.5 rollout for the OnePlus 7T includes a fix for the double-tap gesture for screen activation among other general bug fixes.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
OxygenOS 10.0.5 Rolled Out for OnePlus 7T, Open Beta 5 Arrives For OnePlus 7 Series
OnePlus 7T (Image for Representation)

OnePlus has rolled out a new update for all OnePlus 7T series users. The all-new OxygenOS 10.0.5 comes with general bug fixes, improved system stability and updated Android security patch for October 2019. The mobile maker has released the latest update less than a month after it had launched OxygenOS 10.0.4 in the second half of October. Taking to their forum, OnePlus announced that they are starting to push the "incremental rollout" of OxygenOS 10.0.5 for the OnePlus 7T.

According to them, the changes to the system include a fix to the double-tap gesture for screen activation among other tweaks. Furthermore, it also includes the updated Android security patch for 2019 and improved system stability as well as general bug fixes. The blog post mentioned that the OTA is incremental and will reach a small percentage of users initially before rolling out to broader users in the coming days.

Apart from the OxygenOS 10.0.5 update, a separate blog post by OnePlus says that the company is also rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. According to the post, it includes optimised touch experience while playing games and fixed navigation bar colour under the dark mode, among other tweaks. The Open Beta 5 also adds privacy alerts for applications and improved system stability. Of course, since it is a beta update, expect certain instability issues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram