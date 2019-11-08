OxygenOS 10.0.5 Rolled Out for OnePlus 7T, Open Beta 5 Arrives For OnePlus 7 Series
OnePlus announced on their forum that the OxygenOS 10.0.5 rollout for the OnePlus 7T includes a fix for the double-tap gesture for screen activation among other general bug fixes.
OnePlus 7T (Image for Representation)
OnePlus has rolled out a new update for all OnePlus 7T series users. The all-new OxygenOS 10.0.5 comes with general bug fixes, improved system stability and updated Android security patch for October 2019. The mobile maker has released the latest update less than a month after it had launched OxygenOS 10.0.4 in the second half of October. Taking to their forum, OnePlus announced that they are starting to push the "incremental rollout" of OxygenOS 10.0.5 for the OnePlus 7T.
According to them, the changes to the system include a fix to the double-tap gesture for screen activation among other tweaks. Furthermore, it also includes the updated Android security patch for 2019 and improved system stability as well as general bug fixes. The blog post mentioned that the OTA is incremental and will reach a small percentage of users initially before rolling out to broader users in the coming days.
Apart from the OxygenOS 10.0.5 update, a separate blog post by OnePlus says that the company is also rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. According to the post, it includes optimised touch experience while playing games and fixed navigation bar colour under the dark mode, among other tweaks. The Open Beta 5 also adds privacy alerts for applications and improved system stability. Of course, since it is a beta update, expect certain instability issues.
