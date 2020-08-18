OxygenOS 10.5.11 Update is Rolling-Out For OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: What’s New

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are receiving a new OxygenOS update with version number 10.5.11 in India and in some cases and regions 10.5.12 or 10.5.13. The new update primarily brings the latest August security patch alongside some bug fixes. Recently OnePlus started seeding an early build of the upcoming OxygenOS 11 that has received mixed opinions all over the internet.

Coming back to the new stable release, OxygenOS 10.5.11 brings in optimisations for the selfie camera as well as a fix for users who have been facing overlapping text issues on the Ambient Display. Apart from that, there are some general bug fixes and system stability enhancements.

Here is the complete changelog for OxygenOS 10.5.11/10.5.12/10.5.13

-System

Fixed the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.08

-Camera

Optimized shooting effect with front camera

In case you own a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update should be available to you right away. You should receive a notification, or you could manually check by heading to Settings>System>System Updates. The size of the update is under 150MB, but we suggest you to use a stable Wi-Fi connection while updating.