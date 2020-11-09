OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Rollout for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Halted, Issues With its Distribution Suspected

OnePlus has announced that the company has halted the rollout of the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. A company executive on the OnePlus Forum said that the software update was stopped after some user reports; however, the exact problem or its cause remains unclear. The executive further claims that the problem lies with the distribution of the new OxygenOS and not with the update itself. The OnePlus 8 phones were receiving the stable version of Canvas always-on display as well as other system improvements with the new update. The OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 started rolling out on November 8, and the halt came on the same day as well.

OnePlus has added that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users who have already downloaded the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 won't be affected. The OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update before the halt was available in India, Europe and North America. "This update's rollout is currently halted as the software team investigates some user reports. Thank you for your understanding," the company official said on OnePlus Forum. Meanwhile, the company has also cautioned open beta testers to avoid the stable OxygenOS version as some users may also face data wipe issue. "It seems like some users are reporting receiving the Stable update over the Open Beta 3, leading to a full data wipe...We strongly suggest you to backup your key data via a cloud service, perform a full backup via OnePlus Switch, and transfer it to a computer or a USB drive for double insurance," the executive added.

Additionally, some OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users have reported issues with VoLTE after upgrading to OxygenOS 11.0.1.1. Similarly, more information from OnePlus is expected over software update, and the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to share details over its return.

As per the official changelog, the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 for the OnePlus 8 phones, optimised the frame stability algorithm and adaptive brightness algorithm as well as improved Wi-Fi and 5G networks. It also carried the October 2020 Android security patch and fixed the low probability issue with Bluetooth. The key highlight of the update was the Canvas feature with the always-on-display setting that draws a wireframe picture on top of the lock screen photo. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models started receiving the OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, last month.