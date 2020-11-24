OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 Update for OnePlus 8T Brings Fixes to Camera, Network and Performance

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T last month and the company has released several updates for the smartphone ever since. The latest update on the OnePlus 8T comes with OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 which resolves several camera, network, and performance issues on the latest OnePlus smartphone. The OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update would also speed up the fingerprint recognition and registering, and will boost the search speed in the default File Manager app.

Apart from the camera, fingerprint, and File Manager improvements, the OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update brings several other fixes like optimised power consumption and battery life, issues with apps cache and optimised system performance. The new update has been rolled out in the Indian, European, and North American regions. The new update, according to the changelog, also improves the stability of video calls. The OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update, however, does not bring the November 2020 security patch on the OnePlus 8T. OnePlus, while announcing the update, also urged users to use its feedback tool, which helps the company better understand the problems users are facing.

Here is the complete changelog for the latest OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update for the OnePlus 8T:

System

-Increased the success rate when registering fingerprint and improved experience

-Optimized the media file scanning feature to make searching faster

-Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life

-Fixed the issue that the app cache has not been deleted correctly after the app uninstalled

-Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock

-Optimized system performance and improve stability

Camera

-Optimized camera white balance and improved imaging quality

Network

-Continuously optimize network connection stability and improved gaming experience

-Improve the stability of video calls