OxygenOS 11 Coming Soon to OnePlus Devices, Final Developer Preview to Arrive on August 10

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that the latest version of the OxygenOS will soon be rolled out on OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has further revealed that the final developer preview build of OxygenOS 11 will be available on August 10. For those who don't know, OxygenOS is the customer UI layer that OnePlus uses on its smartphones. It is also regarded as one of the cleanest and most optimised ones in the Android ecosystem.

So, what are the new features that OnePlus is planning to roll out for users through OxygenOS 11? Well, Lau in his latest forums post didn’t disclose exactly what was coming with the new build, but he did hint at “fresh design elements” alongside “highly anticipated features.” He added that the new features will be based on the direct feedback that the company received at the Open Ears Forums and also through the OnePlus IDEAS platform launched last year. Lau had recently teased on Twitter that OnePlus devices could soon get the 'Always-on Display' feature, something that has been crucially missing from the OnePlus lineup. Hopefully this will be a part of the new update. OxygenOS 11 will first come in the form of an open beta before the company rolls out a stable version. Interestingly, the decision comes just after OnePlus confirmed the launch of the HydrogenOS 11 in China. For the unversed, HydrogenOS is exclusively available to OnePlus smartphone owners in China.

Lau went on to say that while the company will carry out a few noticeable tweaks through OxygenOS 11, the core design will remain the same. According to Lau, the new build will continue to offer 'super-smooth performance, clean UI, lightweight, and a ton of customizations.' Therefore, it is safe to assume, that OnePlus will likely release the update first on its latest models, namely, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, followed by the other models.