English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OxygenOS 5.1.4 Update Rolls Out on OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T
The update brings battery optimisation and more.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
OnePlus is now rolling out its latest OxygenOS update for its 2017 flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The OxygenOS 5.1.4, as the latest update is numbered, brings major improvements to the battery lives of the smartphones, thanks to the new 'Sleep standby' feature. In addition, the update also carries certain bug fixes as well as the July security patch.
The Sleep standby optimisation can be found under the Settings menu through the following path: Settings -> Battery -> Battery optimization -> Advanced optimization -> Sleep standby optimization. With its activation, the OnePlus devices will shut off mobile networks when in Sleep mode thus extending the battery life. OnePlus claims that the device's system identifies the sleep patterns of its user and will hence automatically shut off the Sleep Standby optimisation mode when the user is about to wake up.
Additionally, the new OxygenOS 5.1.4 update also introduces group messaging in the 'Messaging' app as well as photo clarity. The rollout will be reaching the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T users incrementally.
Also Watch
The Sleep standby optimisation can be found under the Settings menu through the following path: Settings -> Battery -> Battery optimization -> Advanced optimization -> Sleep standby optimization. With its activation, the OnePlus devices will shut off mobile networks when in Sleep mode thus extending the battery life. OnePlus claims that the device's system identifies the sleep patterns of its user and will hence automatically shut off the Sleep Standby optimisation mode when the user is about to wake up.
Additionally, the new OxygenOS 5.1.4 update also introduces group messaging in the 'Messaging' app as well as photo clarity. The rollout will be reaching the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T users incrementally.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Drake 'In My Feelings' Kiki Challenge - Mumbai Police Warns People on Twitter
- Kangana Ranaut Miffed With Priyanka Chopra For Not Telling Her About Engagement With Nick Jonas
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
- Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets a Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
- BMW G 310 R Vs KTM Duke 390 Spec Comparison: Prices, Images, Features and More
Loading...
Loading...