OxygenOS 5.1.4 Update Rolls Out on OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus is now rolling out its latest OxygenOS update for its 2017 flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The OxygenOS 5.1.4, as the latest update is numbered, brings major improvements to the battery lives of the smartphones, thanks to the new 'Sleep standby' feature. In addition, the update also carries certain bug fixes as well as the July security patch.The Sleep standby optimisation can be found under the Settings menu through the following path: Settings -> Battery -> Battery optimization -> Advanced optimization -> Sleep standby optimization. With its activation, the OnePlus devices will shut off mobile networks when in Sleep mode thus extending the battery life. OnePlus claims that the device's system identifies the sleep patterns of its user and will hence automatically shut off the Sleep Standby optimisation mode when the user is about to wake up.Additionally, the new OxygenOS 5.1.4 update also introduces group messaging in the 'Messaging' app as well as photo clarity. The rollout will be reaching the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T users incrementally.