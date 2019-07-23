OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update for OnePlus 5/5T Brings Fnatic Mode and Screen Recorder
The new OxygenOS update also brings to the two phones a Quick Reply feature, which helps respond to texts while streaming videos or gaming.
OnePlus has been keeping its promise of regular software updates that bring features from its latest flagship smartphone to its older phones. As a result, the latest OxygenOS 9.0.7 update has become a fairly significant one in terms of new features rolling out to the company's yesteryear flagships. With the new update, OnePlus is introducing three key new features, which include the Fnatic mode for enhanced gaming performance, a native screen recorder and a new Quick Reply feature.
Fnatic Mode has been much hyped since its launch, and is essentially a software optimisation that helps tune the device to maximise its gaming potential. When switched on, Fnatic Mode turns on Do Not Disturb to prevent intrusive notifications (apart from calls/messages from emergency contacts), and handles better process and resource allocation, as well as network enhancements for eSports enthusiasts. This is combined with the new screen recorder, which allows users to adjust frame rate of recording as well, while also recording native audio from the phone. This can be a potentially important feature for gamers, who often resort to rooting devices or using third party tools in order to record their gameplay or stream them live.
The third feature, Quick Reply, works in landscape mode, and open up a splitscreen view of the app from which you've received a message, and a floating keyboard to type in quick responses in between gaming. The new features are expected to continue rolling out for the OnePlus 5 and 5T, with features such as DC Dimming and RAM Boost expected to hit the older devices in the near future. OnePlus 5 and 5T are also expected to get Android Q, but it remains to be seen if OnePlus manages to keep its promise and deliver the new Android version in good time.
