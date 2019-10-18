OxygenOS 9.0.9 OTA for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Rolls Out With Bug Fixes, Security Patch
One Plus will roll out its latest OxygenOS update in stages. If there aren't any additional bugs after the first phase, then OxygenOS 9.0.9 will be available to all devices.
One Plus will roll out its latest OxygenOS update in stages. If there aren't any additional bugs after the first phase, then OxygenOS 9.0.9 will be available to all devices.
There is good news for all OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will soon roll an updated for OxygenOS for these devices. In a forum blog Manu Jain, Global Product Operations Manager at OnePlus shared the news on the OxygenOS 9.0.0 update rollout. As expected, the update comes with improved features, including the October 2019 Android security patch, bug fixtures, and enhanced performance. The forum post mentioned these changes, adding the new update has ‘fixed an issue with Expanded Screenshots, updated Android security patch to 2019.10, and includes general bug fixes and improvements.’
The OTA will be rolling out to a limited number of devices in the initial phase. Once the Chinese smartphone manufacturer ensures that there are no additional bugs, the OxygenOS 9.0.9 will be rolled out to the remaining devices as well. However, as mentioned in the post, if users want to get the update immediately, they will be able to download it through the link and manually install it on their devices. To manually check the availability of the latest OxygenOS version on your OnePlus 5T or OnePlus 5, users can go to Settings > System > System Update. Earlier this month, the mobile manufacturer had announced that they will roll out Android 10 on OnePlus 5 series next year. The announcement was made at the launch of the OnePlus 7T series.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2's Hindi Version
- Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised, Say Kaun Banega Crorepati Sources
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football