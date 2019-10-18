Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OxygenOS 9.0.9 OTA for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Rolls Out With Bug Fixes, Security Patch

One Plus will roll out its latest OxygenOS update in stages. If there aren't any additional bugs after the first phase, then OxygenOS 9.0.9 will be available to all devices.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 5 Soft Gold Colour Arrives Only For 6GB RAM Variant
One Plus will roll out its latest OxygenOS update in stages. If there aren't any additional bugs after the first phase, then OxygenOS 9.0.9 will be available to all devices.

There is good news for all OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will soon roll an updated for OxygenOS for these devices. In a forum blog Manu Jain, Global Product Operations Manager at OnePlus shared the news on the OxygenOS 9.0.0 update rollout. As expected, the update comes with improved features, including the October 2019 Android security patch, bug fixtures, and enhanced performance. The forum post mentioned these changes, adding the new update has ‘fixed an issue with Expanded Screenshots, updated Android security patch to 2019.10, and includes general bug fixes and improvements.’

The OTA will be rolling out to a limited number of devices in the initial phase. Once the Chinese smartphone manufacturer ensures that there are no additional bugs, the OxygenOS 9.0.9 will be rolled out to the remaining devices as well. However, as mentioned in the post, if users want to get the update immediately, they will be able to download it through the link and manually install it on their devices. To manually check the availability of the latest OxygenOS version on your OnePlus 5T or OnePlus 5, users can go to Settings > System > System Update. Earlier this month, the mobile manufacturer had announced that they will roll out Android 10 on OnePlus 5 series next year. The announcement was made at the launch of the OnePlus 7T series.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram