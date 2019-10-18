OxygenOS 9.0.9 OTA for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Rolls Out With Bug Fixes, Security Patch

There is good news for all OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will soon roll an updated for OxygenOS for these devices. In a forum blog Manu Jain, Global Product Operations Manager at OnePlus shared the news on the OxygenOS 9.0.0 update rollout. As expected, the update comes with improved features, including the October 2019 Android security patch, bug fixtures, and enhanced performance. The forum post mentioned these changes, adding the new update has ‘fixed an issue with Expanded Screenshots, updated Android security patch to 2019.10, and includes general bug fixes and improvements.’

The OTA will be rolling out to a limited number of devices in the initial phase. Once the Chinese smartphone manufacturer ensures that there are no additional bugs, the OxygenOS 9.0.9 will be rolled out to the remaining devices as well. However, as mentioned in the post, if users want to get the update immediately, they will be able to download it through the link and manually install it on their devices. To manually check the availability of the latest OxygenOS version on your OnePlus 5T or OnePlus 5, users can go to Settings > System > System Update. Earlier this month, the mobile manufacturer had announced that they will roll out Android 10 on OnePlus 5 series next year. The announcement was made at the launch of the OnePlus 7T series.

