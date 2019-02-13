English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OxygenOS Update For OnePlus 6/6T Rolling-Out With Google Duo Integration
The new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will come with the January Android Security update patch as well.
The new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will come with the January Android Security update patch as well.
Loading...
A new OxygenOS update from OnePlus has been released which should be hitting the company’s 2018 devices, the OnePlus 6 and 6T. OxygenOS 9.0.4 for the OnePlus 6 and 9.0.12 for the OnePlus 6T might have different version numbers but carry the same changelog.
According to OnePlus, the new update brings deep integration of Google Duo to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. Which means that you can now make video calls directly from the Phone and Messages app using the Google Duo app. Other than that you get general bug fixes and system improvements. The changelog also suggests that the update will bring the latest January 2019 Android security patch. Notably, Google has already released the Android security patch for February.
The new update is being rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) to a small number of users. Eventually, the company will begin a broader roll out in the coming days. While you should get a notification once the update is available, you can manually check for it as well. Just head over to Settings > System > System Updates.
Here’s the changelog published by OnePlus:
System
-Updated Android security patch to 2019.1
-General bug fixes and system improvements
-Deep integration with Google Duo
-Optimizations for display (only on 6T)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to OnePlus, the new update brings deep integration of Google Duo to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. Which means that you can now make video calls directly from the Phone and Messages app using the Google Duo app. Other than that you get general bug fixes and system improvements. The changelog also suggests that the update will bring the latest January 2019 Android security patch. Notably, Google has already released the Android security patch for February.
The new update is being rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) to a small number of users. Eventually, the company will begin a broader roll out in the coming days. While you should get a notification once the update is available, you can manually check for it as well. Just head over to Settings > System > System Updates.
Here’s the changelog published by OnePlus:
System
-Updated Android security patch to 2019.1
-General bug fixes and system improvements
-Deep integration with Google Duo
-Optimizations for display (only on 6T)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results