OxygenOS Update For OnePlus 6/6T Rolling-Out With Google Duo Integration

A new OxygenOS update from OnePlus has been released which should be hitting the company's 2018 devices, the OnePlus 6 and 6T. OxygenOS 9.0.4 for the OnePlus 6 and 9.0.12 for the OnePlus 6T might have different version numbers but carry the same changelog.According to OnePlus, the new update brings deep integration of Google Duo to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. Which means that you can now make video calls directly from the Phone and Messages app using the Google Duo app. Other than that you get general bug fixes and system improvements. The changelog also suggests that the update will bring the latest January 2019 Android security patch. Notably, Google has already released the Android security patch for February.The new update is being rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) to a small number of users. Eventually, the company will begin a broader roll out in the coming days. While you should get a notification once the update is available, you can manually check for it as well. Just head over to Settings > System > System Updates.Here's the changelog published by OnePlus:-Updated Android security patch to 2019.1-General bug fixes and system improvements-Deep integration with Google Duo-Optimizations for display (only on 6T)