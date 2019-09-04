Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OYO Hotels and Homes Leads 2019 LinkedIn 'Top Startups List'

Consumer Internet start-ups retained their dominance in 2019 with the emergence of healthcare, wellness, and e-learning start-ups embracing AI to offer accessible medical, wellness, and upskilling solutions for consumers.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OYO Opens Tech Development Centre in Hyderabad (Image: twitter.com/oyorooms/media)
OYO Logo
Loading...

Worlds third-largest hospitality chain, OYO Hotels and Homes, grabbed the top spot in 2019 LinkedIn "Top Startups List", followed by health and fitness start-up Cure.Fit and online consultation platform TapChief in the second and third spots, respectively. "India is the world's second-largest start-up ecosystem and this made it incredibly exciting to curate the second edition of the Top Startups List. The list is symbolic of the thriving ecosystem, and features companies that are vanguards of key trends in e-learning, healthcare, and financial services," Adith Charlie, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn, said in a statement.

According to the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, consumer Internet start-ups retained their dominance on this year's list and showcased the emergence of healthcare, wellness, and e-learning start-ups that are embracing AI to offer accessible medical, wellness, and upskilling solutions for consumers. "In terms of creating opportunity, the start-up ecosystem continues to flourish by fulfilling employment needs across various industries in the midst of the economic slowdown.

"Our data shows that these 25 companies collectively created about 18,000 jobs in the past year, and are expected to create more than 19,000 new employment opportunities in the coming 12 months," Charlie added. Nearly 50 per cent of the companies on LinkedIn's 2019 "Top Startups List" are Bengaluru-based, including firms such as Cure.Fit, TapChief, Bounce and Udaan. The 25 companies on the list have collectively created approximately 18,000 jobs in the past year. These companies are further expected to create 19,000 new employment opportunities in the coming 12 months.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram