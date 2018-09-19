English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OYO Set to Expand to Britain With USD 53 Million Investment
OYO is entering Britain's economy hotel segment, which is led by Whitbread's Premier Inn chain.
A worker cleans the entrance of a hotel, next to the signboard for OYO Rooms, an Indian start-up that has a network of budget hotel rooms across the country, at Fort Kochi, one of the major tourist destinations in the southern Indian state of Kerala, India. (Representative Image: Reuters)
OYO is set to shake up Britain's budget accommodation market with a high-tech franchising and marketing strategy to sign up 300 independent hotels by the end of 2019, its founder told Reuters on Wednesday. Marking its first expansion outside of Asia, the franchiser said it plans to invest 40 million pounds ($53 million) to launch in 10 UK cities over the next 18 months through a smartphone-based service aimed at both franchise owners and guests.
Other branded operators include private equity-backed Travelodge and Holiday Inn Express, a unit of Intercontinental Hotels Group.
Ritesh Agarwal, the company's 24-year-old founder, said in a phone interview that OYO aims to select hotels from among Britain's 35,000-40,000 independent operators, offering interior redesign and revenue management services to help them compete.
Since its founding in 2013, OYO has become South Asia's fastest growing hotel chain, with a network of 211,000 rooms in 349 cities.
