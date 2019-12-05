Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Pablo Escobar's Brother Unveils Foldable Smartphone 'Escobar Fold 1'

The Escobar Fold 1 has an out-folding design that turns the single 7.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen into a smartphone.

IANS

Updated:December 5, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pablo Escobar's Brother Unveils Foldable Smartphone 'Escobar Fold 1'
Escobar Fold 1 (Source: https://www.yankodesign.com/2019/12/02/weird-design-news-pablo-escobars-brother-designed-a-secure-folding-smartphone/)

Pablo Escobar's biological brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, has launched a completely foldable smartphone 'Escobar Fold 1' which features a unique flexible screen allowing a user to fold their regular phone into a tablet size. The device will be available in two variants, with the cheaper $349 version shipping with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. For $499, that increases to 8GB and 512GB respectively, the Daily Mail reported. As per reports, the Escobar Fold 1 smartphone was designed in the USA and is being manufactured in Hong Kong, featuring unique technology and design, and the initial production run is limited to 100,000 phones.

In terms of specifications, the Escobar Fold 1 uses an out-folding design that turns the single 7.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen into a smartphone. The device is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 8-series chip complete with Adreno 640 GPU and runs Android 9.0. It also holds two SIM cards, has free shipping, and is unlocked to work on "all networks in the US and Worldwide." Escobar also lauded that it is extremely secure, unlike Samsung and Apple devices that are "100 per cent open to all governments in the world".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com