Pablo Escobar's Brother Unveils Foldable Smartphone 'Escobar Fold 1'
The Escobar Fold 1 has an out-folding design that turns the single 7.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen into a smartphone.
Escobar Fold 1 (Source: https://www.yankodesign.com/2019/12/02/weird-design-news-pablo-escobars-brother-designed-a-secure-folding-smartphone/)
Pablo Escobar's biological brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, has launched a completely foldable smartphone 'Escobar Fold 1' which features a unique flexible screen allowing a user to fold their regular phone into a tablet size. The device will be available in two variants, with the cheaper $349 version shipping with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. For $499, that increases to 8GB and 512GB respectively, the Daily Mail reported. As per reports, the Escobar Fold 1 smartphone was designed in the USA and is being manufactured in Hong Kong, featuring unique technology and design, and the initial production run is limited to 100,000 phones.
In terms of specifications, the Escobar Fold 1 uses an out-folding design that turns the single 7.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen into a smartphone. The device is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 8-series chip complete with Adreno 640 GPU and runs Android 9.0. It also holds two SIM cards, has free shipping, and is unlocked to work on "all networks in the US and Worldwide." Escobar also lauded that it is extremely secure, unlike Samsung and Apple devices that are "100 per cent open to all governments in the world".
