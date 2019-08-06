Pakistani Gamer Overcomes Visa Hurdles And Becomes Tekken 7 Champion at EVO 2019

After overcoming visa hurdles, a Pakistani gamer has become ‘Tekken 7’ champion at EVO 2019. Arslan Siddique, known as Arslan Ash, achieved the feat by defeating two-time EVO champion and South Korean gamer “Knee” Jae-Min in the grand finale of the EVO 2019. The EVO 2019 was billed the 'the biggest, hypest, and most prestigious fighting game tournament in the world!'

Arslan stayed in the winners bracket throughout EVO 2019, defeating Knee in the semifinals before taking the two-time EVO champion in the finals without a bracket reset.

The Evolution Championship Series or EVO 2019 was held in the United States from August 2 to August 4. Organisers said the event held every year in Las Vegas represents the “largest and longest-running fighting game tournaments in the world” and brings together “the best of the best from around the world in a dazzling exhibition of skill and fun, as players and fans gather to honor the competitive spirit in an open format and determine a champion.”

Tekken 7, which was released in 2015, had just 458 entrants when it was premiered at Evo Championship that same year. “Four years later, the signups have almost quadrupled, at 1,885,” according to ESPN. Arslan Ash used Kazumi Mishimia to defeat Knee Jae-Min. "I feel like I’ve done something unbelievable," Arslan told ESPN. "I’m just so proud and happy."

Arslan Ash made top video-gamers take notice of his talent after remained undefeated at the EVO Japan earlier this year and qualified as one of the top finalists for EVO 2019 in United States.

He had trouble getting visa for Japan and was able to travel to the US with the help of EFight Pass Program set up to “give opportunities to players that show exceptional skill and are in difficult positions that render them unable to compete in the United States.”

He has become the first ever unified EVO champion by clinching the title in both EVO Japan and EVO 2019.

