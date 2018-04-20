Panasonic Eluga I7 Launched At Rs 6499 Available exclusively on Flipkart

Expanding its Big View display series of smartphones, Panasonic India, has unveiled Eluga I7 that flaunts the latest 18:9 aspect ratio design with 5.45-inch Big View HD+ 2.5D curved display. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting from 24th April 2018. According to Panasonic, the device has been designed to offer a perfect integration of performance, speed and good looks. Panasonic Eluga I7 comes with a 4000 mAh battery and is integrated with 8MP Auto Focus (AF) rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera with LED flash for selfies. There is also a fingerprint sensor that not only provides security to the user but also enables them to take selfies and launch apps with just a tap of your finger. The Eluga I7 is packed with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, Android Nougat 7.0 and 16 GB ROM expandable up to 128GB. Smart lock features such as the Trusted Face recognition and the Trusted Voice lets the user unlock their device with just a simple glance at their phones or by simply speaking into the phone is also an additional feature on this phone.Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India said, “Panasonic has always been focusing on delivering the ultimate mobile experience. The all-new Eluga I7 with Big View display is designed to target the youth who like to keep it handy & stylish, ensuring that the users get a seamless display experience for everything they view on their smartphones. The powerful smartphone comes with 4000mAh battery and 8MP front and rear camera, both with led flash, to capture your best memories.”In addition to this, Panasonic continues to build its expertise in the field of artificial intelligence with the launch of Arbo Hub – the ‘Go-to’ app for anything and everything. With this the users can de-clutter their smartphones by replacing multiple apps by just one single app. The App adapts to user-specific needs, interests and provides information to them w.r.t services such as cricket, news, payments, cab booking and more on one single platform. Arbo Hub will be available to the users of Eluga I7 through an over the air update (FOTA).