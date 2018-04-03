English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 With 18:9 Display Launched For Rs 7,999
Panasonic Launches Eluga Ray 550, will be exclusively available on e-commerce Flipkart starting April 5, 2018, via an open sale.
Panasonic Launches Eluga Ray 550 Smartphone With 18:9 Display And 13MP camera (image: Panasonic)
Panasonic India today introduced a new smartphone by the name of Eluga Ray 550. The device has been priced at Rs 7,999 for the base 2GB RAM variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. As a highlight, the smartphone is first of its kind by Panasonic India in terms of its display size.
The Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass on to. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor and carries a 3GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and houses a 3250mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the device sports a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Additionally, the device is equipped with features such as smart lock, trusted voice and fingerprint sensor for its security.
For connectivity, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 comes with a dual SIM (Non-Hybrid) 4G VoLTE support, direct Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The smartphone is available in three colour variants- Black, Blue and Gold.
Eluga Ray 550 is also equipped with Arbo, the virtual assistant that uses artificial intelligence which aims to track and learn daily activity pattern of the user. The device will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting April 5, 2018 via an open sale.
